OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash along US 76, Longcreek Highway, according to the Oconee County Coroner.
The driver unfortunately died on scene.
Additional details will be released once the family has been notified, the coroner says.
