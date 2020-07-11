GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Highway Patrol has reported a fatal single vehicle crash this morning along Rison Road.
The crash was reported the 11:23 am.
Troopers say the driver passed away after driving off the roadway and striking a tree.
Their identity has not been released at this time.
