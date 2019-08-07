GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A young woman has pleaded guilty to driving drunk and other offenses after a deadly crash that claimed a 17-year-old girl’s life in October 2018.
The solicitor’s office said Madison Bagwell pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to felony DUI resulting in death, felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, child endangerment, possession of marijuana, and minor in possession of alcohol.
Bagwell will be held on no bond until she is sentenced. She has agreed to testify against, Nicholas Adams, the man accused of providing Bagwell with alcohol before the October 13 crash, before she is sentenced.
SLED charged Adams in December after investigators said he supplied Bagwell with the alcohol and then allowed her to drive.
Adams’ daughter, Jessica Adams, was killed in the wreck and two 13-year-old passengers were also hurt.
Adams is charged with two counts of parties to a crime/ felony DUI, three counts of contributing to a delinquency of a minor, unlawful neglect of a child, and two counts of giving alcohol to a minor.
The solicitor’s office did not say when Adam’s trial will begin.
