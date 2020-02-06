PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Pickens County Emergency Management said a driver was rescued from flooding on Concord Church Road Thursday morning.
Officials said first responders were able to get the driver to safety but his vehicle was still stuck in floodwater.
More than two dozen roads were closed due to flooding or weather-related issues as of 9:45 a.m., PCEM said.
Additional rain, flooding, and possible severe weather is expected throughout the day on Thursday.
LATEST FORECAST: Severe storms and widespread flooding Thursday
RELATED: SCHP already reporting flooding, trees down on Upstate roadways
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.