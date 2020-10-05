Click here for updates on this story
Oakland County, MI (WNEM) -- One woman was seriously hurt after a 40-pound sandbag was dropped onto her vehicle while she was driving on I-96 in Oakland County.
Michigan State Police said it happened around 11 p.m. on Oct. 4.
Investigators said it started when a Brighton man got into a crash on I-96 near Old Plank Road. Troopers believe the driver then walked onto the Old Plan Road overpass, which was under construction, and found several 40-pound sandbags. Investigators believe he began throwing the sandbags from the overpass in an attempt to hit the vehicles passing by on the freeway.
One hit a woman, smashing through the windshield. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
A passerby picked up the suspect and drove him home to Brighton, but not before telling the driver what had happened. The driver called MSP and gave them the suspect’s location.
Investigators said the suspect’s shoes matched footprints at the scene, and the suspect was lodged at the Oakland County Jail on the following: felonious assault causing great bodily harm and/or impairment, damage to private property, and throwing objects at a motor vehicle causing injury.
