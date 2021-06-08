POWDERSVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The streets around Roe Road are lined with green garbage cans so full that their yellow lids don't close. Neighbors tell us they haven't seen a garbage truck since before Memorial Day.
The company responsible says they don't have enough drivers to make the rounds.
The bins say Sunrise Sanitation, but Meridian Waste Management actually owns them. Meridian bought our Sunrise earlier this year, and neighbors tell us that's when the problem started.
"It's nasty. Very, very nasty," said Kimberly Leubecker, who has switched waste management companies already. "The first time it happened, it was two weeks before they come to pick our trash up. After that we got another phone call [saying they're] running behind and they still have not showed up."
Meridian spokesperson Mary O'Brien said the shortage combined with last week's Memorial Holiday is causing delays for about 15% of their residential subscription customers in the Greenville area.
Heilyn Mirllo said her bins fill up quickly because her son is in diapers.
Her trash is now piled on top of the lid. Some mornings, Mirillo said, she has to pick up because animals have gotten into it.
"I keep calling and they just say they don't have a driver. They don't have enough drivers," she said. "I'm trying to be polite and understanding because I know people don't want to work and all that, but at the same time it's very frustrating."
The shortage is impacting trash collection nationwide, according to the Solid Waste Association of North America.
O'Brien said Meridian is working on recruiting and retaining more drivers.
In the meantime, they're bringing in help from their operations in other states.
Some customers told us their accounts were credited after they called and complained, but Leubecker said that's not enough.
"That didn't help nothing," she said. "I've done went and got another trash company. "
We wanted to find out when residents could get some relief. O'Brien said they plan to be caught up by Friday.
"I don't want to hear anything," Mirillo said. "I want to see the truck come and get the trash."
Meridian said people interested in becoming a driver can apply online with this link.
You can read the company's full statement regarding delays below:
The Company is experiencing a delay in certain Greenville, SC geographic areas for residential subscription services due to both the Memorial Day holiday last Monday (all services were suspended to allow our Meridian Waste team members to enjoy the holiday with their families) where as all collection services were pushed back one day and the effects of an industry-wide shortage of qualified solid waste employees. Please refer to the below National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA) and Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) articles addressing the national shortage of CDL drivers, helpers and mechanics facing the industry. Please know that our local government contracted residential customers are not experiencing any delays in service other than the contracted/planned Memorial Day push back of collection services which only affected customers last week.
Locally, we are hiring and training new drivers and helpers to address the routes that experienced missed collections (approximately 15% of residential subscription customers) and encourage qualified and interested parties to apply online at www.MeridianWaste.com/Careers. In addition, the Company is bringing in staff from other states in which we operate to bring local residential subscription collections up to schedule by the end of this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.