OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A driver is okay after their SUV slammed into a tree Thursday evening in Oconee County.
SCHP reports the collision on W. Reedy Fork Road, near Old Reedy Ford Road, unfolded around 9:12 p.m.
Details weren't immediately available, but a FOX Carolina photographer captured photos of the SUV before it was towed away. The tow truck driver told us that the SUV driver was okay.
Despite heavy storms surging through the Upstate, the tree was not downed into the road. Further details on the collision were not immediately available.
