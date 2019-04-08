Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, we learned the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a collision early Friday morning has succumbed to their injuries.
Deputies say the accident occurred Friday morning shortly before 4 a.m.
According to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling north on White Horse Road when they crossed over the center line striking another vehicle head on.
Troopers say the driver of the vehicle that was traveling south was a 40-year-old man from Greenville. According to highway patrol, that man was wearing his seatbelt, but was transported to Greenville Hospital after the crash.
The driver of the second vehicle, that according to troopers crossed over the center line, was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to GHS and died at the hospital.
Troopers say the person who died was 31-years-old, but the coroner has not released their name at this time. We'll update as soon as it becomes available.
