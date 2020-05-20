GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – North Franklin Road was blocked by a tree that fell on a car Wednesday morning as heavy rain and flash flooding impacted the area.
The driver old us he was driving down the road when the tree fell and landed on the hood of his car.
Parker Fire dispatch confirmed firefighters were called out to a stranded motorist at the scene.
A tow truck was called it to haul away a car that was entwined with the tree.
The driver was unhurt but the car sustained damage to its front end.
