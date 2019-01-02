GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Drivers are complaining about a detour caused by a road closure on Highway 183 between Pickens and Greenville. Road crews have closed the Douglas MacArthur Bridge on Highway 183 and drivers say the detour signs aren’t well marked. Cars are getting all the way to the closed bridge over the Saluda River, turning around and driving more than a mile back to White Horse Road to follow the detours.
Drivers told FOX Carolina they’re confused because the signage isn’t very visible and they didn’t realize there was a detour in the first place.
Crystal Rollins of Greenville says, “I must have missed the detour signs. I wish the signs were bigger.”
Caprice Samples, a hospice nurse from Mauldin was on her way to see patients on Wednesday night and told FOX Carolina, “I did not see any detours. I’m trying to figure out how to get to my patients and I am totally confused. I stopped and waved you guys down wondering what is going on and where am I supposed to be going? I did not see signs there at all. I’m lost.”
Bobby Putnam from Easley says, “I had to make a u turn on account of the bridge is out and didn’t see a detour sign whatsoever. It’s kind of inconvenient. i‘m picking up my kids from school and I’ve got to find a way to get where I’m going.”
Joe Laws from the South Carolina Department of Transportation says the bridge is closed to fix some holes in the deck. He says those holes are caused by normal wear and tear on the old bridge. The asphalt surface has been removed so DOT officials can inspect the concrete bridge deck.
From Greenville toward Pickens on Highway 183, drivers will turn left onto White Horse Raod, right onto Salad Dam Road, right onto Old Vinland School Road and right onto old Saluda View Drive to get back to Farrs Bridge Road, which is Highway 183. When FOX Carolina crews drove the detour route, it took about 20 minutes.
DOT officials say the bridge is scheduled to reopen on January 31st
