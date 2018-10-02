GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Drivers on I-385 South will be detoured via I-85 South Tuesday and Wednesday nights as construction crews install steel girders on one of the connector ramp bridges being constructed as part of the I-85/385 Gateway Project.
Traffic will be detoured onto I-85 South to Exit 48 (Laurens Road), then back onto I-85 North to Exit 51-B, which will allow drivers to re-enter I-385.
The detour will be in effect from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. both nights
Use extra caution in the area and look for signs, workers, and construction vehicles.
