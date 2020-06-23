Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, drivers will be restricted to one lane along a portion of Woodruff Road to allow for construction work.
Officials say Woodruff Road between Woodruff Oaks Lane and Miller Road will be affected by the closure until noon today.
We're told the closing is to allow for construction work on the outside lane traveling eastbound.
Drivers should use caution in the area and expect delays.
