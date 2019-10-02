EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This sign is getting a lot of attention in Easley.
The man who put it up said he’s fed up with what he calls “risky behavior” happening next door to his home. The property owner of the house in question says he is giving a disabled veteran a chance, but neighbors say the home has become a drug house, and the Easley police chief says they may have a point.
The Easley police chief provided a statement which confirms arrests were made because of illegal drug activity happening at a home on North A Street.
Michael Miller, the man who made this sign says he simply fed up with the random people showing us late at night and throughout the day, causing trouble just feet away from his home.
Miller says he’s live on A Street for seven months and feels it's been pretty obvious what goes on at his neighbor's house.
Because of what he describes as risky behavior, Miller made the sign warning "drug dealers" and others not to park in his driveway.
His sign has been shared numerous times on Facebook, and people driving by are stopping to take pictures of it.
"When I’m at work I worry about my family's safety,” Miller said.
Miller says he's called the police multiple times about what's going on next door.
“You feel helpless when it's not moving fast enough for you,” he said.
The Easley police chief is aware of the sign and concerns from neighbors, and confirmed some of the complaints are true. In a statement, Chief Tim Tollison confirmed the resident of the home in question, who Tollison identified as John Williams was charged with meth possession, and two other people were arrested for selling narcotics inside the home.
Below is Tollison’s full statement:
“We are familiar with the complaints from the homeowner who placed the sign. The Easley Police Department does take the concerns of adjoining neighbors seriously and is working to address the issue. Some of the complaints about the home have turned out to be valid. Easley Police have stopped and charged numerous people coming from the house, charged the resident of the home with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, which he is currently out on bond for this charge. Two other individuals have also been charged for selling illegal narcotics inside the home as well. It is certainly understandable of neighbors’ taking issue with the time table, however, the police department must work within the confines of the law.”
The home is a rental, and property owner William Henderson said he wasn't aware of anything illegal going on at the home. Henderson said the house being rented to a disabled veteran who has worked to overcome substance abuse problems.
Below is the full statement from Henderson:
We have a disabled veteran that lives at that property who served his country proudly. As I know and what has been told to me he has not committed any crimes, nor has he been arrested at the north A property. I am not one to jump on a man when he is down and I will not do it to this young man. Yes, he has had some substance abuse problems since coming home from the war, and he has battled those demons each and every day. If there were drugs and prostitution going on as the police officer said, why have they not arrested anyone at the home for that, according to them they have checked several times. Why would anyone want to put a veteran in a false and negative light? This is what he gets for serving his country. Today is a sad day. God bless this great country.”
Michael Miller, however, says he's been fighting the problem in the neighborhood for months now. In addition to notifying police, he says he's also gone to city council meetings in hopes on something being done to clean the problem up
“I don't want the sign in my driveway,” Miller said. “I can't wait to take it down. I just felt like I had to do something."
Miller said he has spoken to his neighbors in hopes of getting to some type of resolution, but his efforts have been unsuccessful.
Chief Tollison said he understands Miller’s frustration, but the chief said officers can only work within the confines of the law to handle this issue.
