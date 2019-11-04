As the weather begins to change, more deer are found near busy roads.
It's mating season for deer in the upstate and DNR says that can make their behavior change. They said it often means they are going places they normally wouldn't, which can be dangerous for drivers.
"Just like other animals, deer kind of lose their mind during that time and they aren't nearly as careful about where they go, how fast they go and what road they are crossing," said Greg Lucas with DNR. "And that's where we typically see a lot more deer vehicle collisions."
There have been two in the Upstate in just one week. One happened in Easley where the victim died from a head injury. Then another one just days later- in Anderson County after a deer crashed through the victim's windshield. Both accidents happened in the morning.
"Deer move around sunrise and the time around sunset, that's when they move the most often and of course that's when we drive to work and we go to school and everything else," Lucas said. "And now that the time has changed it's dark more and so that kind of increases the danger."
Which is why AAA is warning those behind the wheel. They've even come up with a list for drivers to remember.
"When you do see a deer you want to slow down because typically there's other deer around," said Jari Dogan. "When you break, you want to break firmly. If you were to hit a deer, you'd want to be precautions and not get out of the car because the animal can still be dangerous."
They said if you do hit an animal, it's best to put your hazard lights on and try to move to the side of the road.
"The main thing is you want to slow down, tap on the horn so they'll get out of the road and just be a safe driver out there."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.