CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians are hitting the road for their holiday plans. Many have told us they're concerned about one road in particular: I-85.
The FOX Carolina newsroom has received several emails and messages in recent days from drivers concerned about the chutes and the I-85 widening project.
Several viewers told us nighttime lane closures had traffic at a standstill.
However, the SCDOT has banned lane closures starting at noon today and lasting through Nov. 29 in an effort to keep cars moving.
South Carolina Transportation Secretary Christy Hall said they are on schedule to finish removing the remaining chutes by the end of December.
The focus right now is at exits 87 and 90, Hall said. Crews are working on the exit and entrance ramps. This morning the exit 90 southbound ramp re-opened.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is also increasing their presence along interstates now through midnight on Sunday.
Last year, 15 deaths were reported on South Carolina roads from the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to the following Sunday.
