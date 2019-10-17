At 10:17 this morning thousands of people across the Upstate and beyond braced for an earthquake.
Don’t worry it was just a drill part of the Great Southeast ShakeOut, a nationwide earthquake drill.
Students across the Greenville County School District took part, including nearly 1,000 students at Mauldin Elementary School.
Principal Jennifer Dodds said even though a major earthquake isn’t likely in South Carolina, she still wants her students to be prepared.
"They can happen anywhere, so we want our children to be prepared in case of any emergency they might face whether it be here at school or on vacation out with their family," she said.
Teachers told their students to remember three words: drop, cover and hold.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division details each step on their website: "Drop where you are, onto your hands and knees; cover your head and neck with one arm and hand, as you crawl for shelter under a nearby table or desk; hold on to your shelter with one hand until shaking stops (remain on your knees and covering your head and neck with your other arm and hand)."
Dodds said parents can reinforce earthquake drill training at home by going over their own emergency plan.
"Just talking to their students about what is an earthquake because it can be a scary event when we talk about tragedies like that," Dodds said. "But talking to their student about what an earthquake is and what we should do if we hit an earthquake."
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division reporter two to three minor earthquakes hit the state each year.
