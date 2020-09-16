WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, crews in Haywood County located a man they say went underwater and never resurfaced.
The call about a possible drowning at the Midnight Hole near Waterville Dam was made at approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday night.
Officials say 25-year-old Yogesh Patel of Oak Forest, IL reportedly fell into the water at Midnight Hole and was observed struggling. The National Parks Service said bystanders attempted to pull Patel from the water but were not successful.
Crews searched into the night on Monday and continued Tuesday morning. Park rangers say around 12:09 p.m. Patel was found in 18 feet of water in Midnight Hole by rescue divers.
Agencies assisting in the recovery operation and investigation included Haywood Country Emergency Management Agency, Haywood County Rescue Squad, Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Haywood County Emergency Medical Services, Fines Creek Fire Department, Jonathan Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Clyde Fire Department, Newport Rescue Squad, Center Pigeon Fire and Rescue, Henderson County Rescue Squad and Dive Team, Asheville Rescue Squad and Dive Team and Cherokee Tribal Medical Examiner’s Office.
