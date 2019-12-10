SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - We are learning more about the 32 year old father of two who drowned in Lake Bowen on thanksgiving. For hours, people searched the lake only to return with this devastating news.
His family says Michael Pate's smile and positive spirit will be greatly missed. His mother Patty says that while this is hard, she is believing that God is getting the glory through Michael's life and death.
"Even though, struggled knowing that I would lose my son, I knew that God was in control and he makes no mistakes," says Patty Pate.
At Lake Bowen on Thanksgiving Day, Patty Pate got news her son Michael Pate had drowned after spending time on the lake with his brother in law who is also his best friend.
"God moved in a way that the waters were choppy and when the divers touches him, one touch, the waters went still," Pate says.
Still waters gave this mother peace and that peace is what she plans to hold on to this holiday season as she remembers her fun, God loving son.
"Michael was a strong, sweet boy that loved each and every person that he ever met" says Pate, "Christmas is big for us. Michael always read the Christmas story. Twas' the night before Christmas and he added his own animations. Our Christmas will be different and we have to find a new normal life."
She says through his life, people learned about God, including the girls he leaves behind who are big givers like he was.
A little girl didn’t have a coat and Michael's daughter told the girl 'here you take mine.' Patty says "that was Michael living out through them."
He is leaving behind a legacy of showing love through his faith. She believes that he will live on, not only through his two young girls.... But in the lives he touched along the way.
"He made a difference in all of our lives"
She hopes that anyone who hears about Michael will do something good for someone else this holiday season like he did.
This family is in our thoughts and prayers ahead of Michael's birthday 12/12 this Thursday as well.
