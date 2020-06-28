CLAYTON, GA (FOX Carolina) Oconee County Emergency Management's dive crew was out in Clayton, Georgia assisting officials with a drowning Sunday afternoon.
The Clayton Fire Department says they received the call around 10:22 a.m. and responded to an address along Meeting House Mountain Road.
Rabun County Search and Rescue, EMS and firefighters were called to the scene, as well.
Oconee County Emergency Management and Towns County Emergency Management's dive teams were called out to assist. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources also helped in the search.
Rabun County Emergency Management Director Michael Mazarky says crews recovered a body around 1:30 p.m. The victim's identity has yet to be released.
