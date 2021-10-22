MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - A drug distributor in McDowell County has been sentenced to prison, according to deputies.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Marvin Donald Branch II pled guilty to two counts of trafficking in meth and was sentenced to 225 to 282 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.
This comes after deputies said they raided a home along U.S. 70 East as part as an ongoing investigation for drug activity on Dec. 18, 2020. Deputies found 522 grams of methamphetamine, 40 grams of heroin, cash and several firearms.
Deputies said Branch II and Aserria Deserae Burgess were both arrested and charged following this incident.
