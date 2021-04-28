A group of drunk driving victims and survivors are taking the statehouse floor today, urging legislators to pass a new bill that would enforce tougher penalties for drunk drivers. Fox Carolina's Grace Runkel reports.

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) -- A group of drunk driving victims and survivors are taking the statehouse floor today, urging legislators to pass a new bill that would enforce tougher penalties for drunk drivers. 

It's a bill that's close to David Longstreet's heart. 
 
In 2012, at just six years old, his daughter Emma was killed by a drunk driver.
 
This year would have been her sweet 16.
 
"I should be out trying to help my daughter learn to drive a car, get ready for a prom," he said. "Those things are never going to occur for Emma."
 
But her name lives on.
 
Longstreet pushed to get Emma's Law passed in 2014, which requires repeat DUI offenders to get ignition interlock devices installed.
 
With an IID, drivers must blow into a monitor before starting their car. If it doesn't detect alcohol, then they can start the engine.
 
Senate Bill 28 would build on that, requiring IIDs for first time offenders, too.

GREENVILLE COUNTY DRUNK DRIVING FATALITIES

Data from 2019 South Carolina Collision Fact Book

YEAR FATALITIES
2015 24
2016 25
2017 21
2018 19
2019 18
 
 
Mothers Against Drunk Driving South Carolina spokesperson Steven Burritt said 34 states already laws like this. On average they saw a 16% decrease in drunk driving fatalities.
 
"In a state like our with such high rates, those would be dozens of lives saved every year," Burritt said.
 
Longstreet said Senate Bill 28 could also stop people from becoming repeat offender, like the man who killed his daughter in 2012.
 
"I always thought that she had something in life to do that was special," Longstreet said. "Here we are, this might be the case and I believe it is."
 
The senate has already approved the bill. Now it's in the house's hands. 
Longstreet, Burritt, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Attorney General Alan Wilson will be on the statehouse floor today at 11 a.m. urging the house to follow the senate's lead.  

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

