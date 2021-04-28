COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) -- A group of drunk driving victims and survivors are taking the statehouse floor today, urging legislators to pass a new bill that would enforce tougher penalties for drunk drivers.
GREENVILLE COUNTY DRUNK DRIVING FATALITIES
Data from 2019 South Carolina Collision Fact Book
YEAR
FATALITIES
2015
24
2016
25
2017
21
2018
19
2019
18
It's a bill that's close to David Longstreet's heart.
In 2012, at just six years old, his daughter Emma was killed by a drunk driver.
This year would have been her sweet 16.
"I should be out trying to help my daughter learn to drive a car, get ready for a prom," he said. "Those things are never going to occur for Emma."
But her name lives on.
Longstreet pushed to get Emma's Law passed in 2014, which requires repeat DUI offenders to get ignition interlock devices installed.
With an IID, drivers must blow into a monitor before starting their car. If it doesn't detect alcohol, then they can start the engine.
Senate Bill 28 would build on that, requiring IIDs for first time offenders, too.
