GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Department of Social Services said Wednesday a baby was left with medical professionals atSelf-Regional Hospital in Greenwood County in accordance with Daniel’s Law.
The baby boy was born Wednesday. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and measuring 20.8 inches long. Under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, Greenwood County DSS took custody of the child.
The Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, also known as Daniel’s Law, provides a safe and legal option for mothers who cannot care for babies. Learn more about Daniel’s Law here: https://dss.sc.gov/prevention/safe-haven-for-babies/
Any family members wanting custody of the child can attend a permanency planning hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 12, 2019, at the Greenwood County Courthouse, Family Court Room, 528 Monument St., Greenwood, SC 29646.
