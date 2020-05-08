(FOX Carolina) -- The Department of Social Services has announced the temporary incentive increase of Healthy Bucks SNAP to $15.00.
This will take place from May 15 to July 31, of 2020.
The purpose of the adjustment is to further combat food insecurity among SNAP recipients and to promote economic stability for Healthy Bucks vendors who businesses may have been impacted by the pandemic.
To learn more about the Healthy Bucks program and to find a Healthy Bucks vendor near you, please go to schealthybucks.com.
