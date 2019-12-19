GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina’s Department of Social Services said a baby girl was surrendered in accordance with Daniel’s Law on Dec. 17 at Self-Regional Hospital in Greenwood.
DSS now has custody the girl, who weighed 6 pounds and ten inches and weighed 20 inches in length.
A permanency planning hearing for the baby has been scheduled for February 10 at 1:30 p.m. at the Greenwood County Courthouse, located at 528 Monument Street, Greenwood, in the Family Court Room.
Click here to read more about Daniel’s Law, also known as the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.
