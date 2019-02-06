GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A baby boy originally born in Spartanburg was taken into protection by staff at Greenville Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning.
DSS confirms the six-week-old boy was brought in around 9 a.m. and placed with medical professionals at the hospital. DSS reports the boy, originally born at Spartanburg Regional Hospital, weighs 8 lbs. 13 oz., and is 20 inches long.
As part of Daniel's Law, DSS says a permanency planning hearing will be held at 9:30 a.m. on March 13, 2019 at the Union County Family Court, located at 210 W. Main Street in Union.
Any person wishing to assert parental rights regarding the infant must do so at this hearing.
Daniel's Law ensures parents can bring an infant to certain facilities, or "safe havens", within 60 days of birth to be left with a staff member at certain facilities. These areas include hospitals, law enforcement agencies, fire stations, EMS stations, or houses of worship during hours when the church or synagogue is staffed. Parents are not required to reveal their identity when presenting the child. More about Daniel's Law can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.