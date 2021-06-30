SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Department of Social Services (DSS) releases a statement on the child that died in a hot car on Wednesday.
DSS Officials said in a statement, "The Department of Social Services is aware of the child fatality in Spartanburg County and is conducting our own investigation as well as coordinating with local law enforcement. DSS Staff mourns the tragic loss of life of this child along with the child’s family."
The parent/guardian told officers that she thought she dropped the child off at daycare with her other children, according to officers.
The mother says the other children were dropped off at daycare during the morning, according to officers. However, she says she did not realize that the 3-year-old boy did not go inside with them until later in the day. She says that she found the boy in the rear of her SUV just before calling 911, according to officers.
The parent and first responders tried to revive the child but were unsuccessful, according to officers.
This is an ongoing investigation with multiple agencies, according to officers. They add that at this time, it appears to be an accidental heat-related child death.
Officers say they responded to a report about a child being left in a vehicle at 225 North Lanford Road. They responded to the scene at around 5:45 p.m., according to officers.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said that preliminary results of an autopsy showed that the three-year-old boy's death was heat related. He adds that information showed that the child may have been in the vehicle multiple hours unsupervised before they were discovered late in the afternoon.
Clevenger said that he can confirm that the child was in foster care.
The Coroner's Office said Wednesday night that they were sent to North Lanford Road along with Spartanburg City Police and found the 3-year-old child in the car.
A full forensic autopsy will be done Thursday, July 1, according to the Coroner's Office.
If anyone has information on this incident, they're asked to call the Spartanburg City Police.
Someone should burn for this. How can any responsible person forget a child in a car?
