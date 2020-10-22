ORANGEBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina's Department of Social Services said Officials with the Orangeburg Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg recently accepted an infant surrendered under Daniel’s Law, also known as the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.
The baby boy was born on Tuesday and weighed 4 pounds, 11 ounces. Under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, Orangeburg County DSS took custody of the child.
DSS said the SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe, legal option to abandonment. You can learn more about the Safe Haven Act, or Daniel’s Law, please click here.
A permanency planning hearing for the child will be scheduled in the near future at the Orangeburg County Court House, located at 1406 Amelia St Ste 3, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
