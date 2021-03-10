Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services has announced a second round of P-EBT is coming soon for eligible K-12 students for the 2020-2021 school year.
P-EBT cards are expected to be mailed to eligible households beginning mid-April 2021.
Officials are urging all households with a potentially eligible students to validate their address in the DSS P-EBT Address Portal on or before March 19 to ensure proper delivery of P-EBT cards.
The Pandemic EBT is an optional federal program designed to provide food benefits to children who have temporarily lost access to free and reduced-price meals at school due to closures triggered by COVID-19.
A comprehensive look at who qualifies for the program can be found on the DSS EBT Pandemic FAQ page.
According to DSS, numerous qualifying families in both Greenville and Spartanburg counties have not validated their addresses and officials worry eligible children could miss out on these benefits.
The deadline to validate an address in the DSS P-EBT Portal is March 19.
