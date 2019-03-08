Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, the Department of Social Services will be conducting scheduled maintenance on their website beginning around 5 p.m.
The maintenance will be on the online portal that allows residents to submit electronic SNAP and TANF applications starting at 5 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019.
DSS says the work should be completed and the system should be back up by noon on Saturday.
DSS says if you need assistance with your case today during normal business hours, you can call 1-800-616-1309.
