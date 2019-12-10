ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina’s Department of Social Services said a permanency planning hearing has been scheduled for a baby boy who was surrendered to the Anderson Area Women’s and Children’s Hospital in accordance with Daniel’s Law, The Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.
The baby boy was born on November 26, 2019 and weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and measured 19.75 inches in length. DSS took custody of the child, as dictated by the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.
DSS said the permanency planning hearing is scheduled for January 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Anderson County Courthouse, 100 S. Main Street, Anderson, SC 29624.
Learn more about the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act here.
MORE NEWS - CDC warning people to throw away these salad kits after E. coli outbreak sickens multiple people
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.