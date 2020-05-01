COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina's Department of Social Services says residents hit by tornadoes recently will be eligible to receive automatic replacement of SNAP benefits thanks to a federal waiver.
The waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service means recipients living in certain ZIP codes as of April 13, 2020 will automatically receive a replacement of part of their benefits to replace food lost because of power outages caused by the tornadoes. Recipients do not need to submit a request for replacement benefits.
The amount of replacement benefits each SNAP household will receive is based on their monthly issuance date. The automatic replacement benefits will be available on eligible households’ EBT cards no later than Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Here are the ZIP codes eligible for the replacement:
- 29626 in Anderson County
- 29826 and 29853 in Barnwell County
- 29431, 29434, 29453, and 29472 in Berkeley County
- 29635 in Greenville County
- 29516 and 29596 in Marlboro County
- 29038, 29107, 29112, 29113, 29133, and 29146 in Orangeburg County
- 29661, 29667, 29671, 29685, and 29689 in Pickens County
- 29580 in Williamsburg County
- All ZIP codes in Colleton County
- All ZIP codes in Hampton County
- All ZIP codes in Oconee County
SNAP recipients living in areas of Anderson, Barnwell, Berkeley, Greenville, Marlboro, Orangeburg, Pickens, and Williamsburg counties that were not listed above can still apply for a replacement of March or April SNAP benefits. If you in an area affected by power outages or damage from the storms and suffered a disaster loss, you can file an Affidavit of Loss to request a replacement through May 14, 2020.
