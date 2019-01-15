COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services said SNAP recipients in the state will receive their February benefits early due to the federal government shutdown.
The 231,000 South Carolina households that received SNAP benefits in January and are eligible for ongoing benefits in February will have those benefits available on their EBT card on Thursday, Jan. 17, DSS said.
Officials warn this is not a bonus payment and SNAP recipients will not receive any other February benefits even if the federal government reopens. People receiving this financial assistance should carefully and plan and budget for February, DSS advised.
Officials said the majority of recipients whose SNAP benefits are due for recertification this month will not be included in the January 17 issuance and any SNAP recipient whose recertification is approved after January 16 will receive their February benefits on their normal monthly issuance date in February.
Anyone with questions can call DSS Connect at 1-800-616-1309.
