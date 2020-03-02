GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Warm, delicious & made-to-order.
That's the slogan for Duck Donuts, a family-owned franchise whose popularity has boomed in recent years throughout the United States.
A well-known stop in the Asheville area, the donut shop is now making its way south - bringing their delicious treats to the Upstate.
Greg and Julie Terry say they'll be opening a new location along Pelham Road in April. Their new home will be in Pelham Plaza, next to the Five Guys.
The donuts are simple, yet delicious: a vanilla cake topped any way you like it.
The Terry's say they want to open a few more stores in the Upstate in coming years.
For more information on Duck Donuts, check out their website.
