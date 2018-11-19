MOORE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) “It was an eye opener that I’m taking way too much for granted,” John Hudson tells FOX Carolina, “Because on Saturday morning, it could all have ended for me.”
Hudson, a worship leader at River Hills Baptist Church in Moore, says he went to his normal hunting spot along the Tyger River in Union County with other hunters including fellow church members.
He says they got their gear together and headed down toward the water, realizing the river was higher than normal but underestimating its strength.
Hudson says, “When I stepped in, it started getting too deep and I felt the current start to take my legs. So I hollered out, ‘Someone get me,’ and Michael was only the one that jumped to the rescue. He stepped in with me to grab my arm and we both lost our footing and that’s when the current took us and we went downstream.”
He and 17-year-old Michael Bartholomew managed to grab a few small saplings that came up from the water. Realizing those saplings couldn’t hold them both, Hudson says he told Michael to hold on while he let go. Bartholomew was able to get to shore with help from other hunters. Hudson says he was eventually able to grab a substantial tree where he waited for an hour and a half for rescue.
When rescue teams arrived, including Union County Swift Water Rescue and several others, Hudson says they bravely and selflessly geared up and entered the cold rushing waters to get him. He says,
“They risked everything because they were in the same situation as me and put their lives in it willingly. If I could see them right now I’d shake their hand.”
Talking to FOX Carolina in his church parking lot alongside other young man he credits with saving his life, Hudson says, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his brother.”
Referencing Bartholomew he adds, “This young man was willing to step into the water with me. That speaks about the nature of a man is what he does in the time of crisis.”
Hudson was taken to the hospital to have his vitals checked and was released after observation. He says grateful doesn’t even begin to explain how he feels. He hopes to be able to use his story of faith to reach out to others. He also plans on talking to new hunters about the importance of being prepared mentally, physically and spiritually for any situation that can happen.
As for future hunting trips, he plans to be out again on Saturday morning.
