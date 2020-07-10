COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Today marks five years since South Carolina law makers decided to remove the Confederate flag from State House grounds in Columbia. Two opposing groups are expected to rally today where it once flew.
The South Carolina Memorial Honour Guard and Showing Up for Racial Justice reserved space on the north grounds at the same exact time for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, according to the paperwork.
Officials decided to give each group a time to gather at the Confederate Soldier Monument, according to a letter from State House events coordinator Kristi Moore. Officials scheduled the Honour Guard's rally for 8 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. Showing Up is scheduled to gather from 1:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Honour Guard is planning a re-enactment of a Civil War Honor Guard, according to the reservation filed by Matthew Locke, complete with Confederate flags, Civil War era uniforms and muskets.
Showing Up for Racial Justice is hosting a "commemoration of the flag coming down," according to organizer Sarah Keeling's reservation. They plan to have a sound system, tents, chairs and tables.
Another protest is scheduled for tomorrow for the group Flags Across the South. According to their reservation paperwork, the group plans to fly the Confederate flag at the monument from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.