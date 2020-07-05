RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- The developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline have announced they are canceling the multi-state natural gas project due to delays and "increasing cost uncertainty."
Despite a recent victory before the U.S. Supreme Court over a critical permit, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy said in a statement Sunday that "recent developments have created an unacceptable layer of uncertainty and anticipated delays" for the $8 billion project designed to cross West Virginia and Virginia into North Carolina.
The project has drawn fierce opposition from a coalition of landowners, activists and environmental advocates.
