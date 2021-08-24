GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Over 4,000 people in the Greenville County area are experiencing overnight power outages, according to Duke Energy's outage map.
The outage map shows three areas in Greenville County without power as of writing. There are 1,751 people without power in the Pine Knoll Drive area. Power is expected to be restored here around 5:45 a.m.
The last area that the outage map is showing is along West Warehouse Court near Waddell Road. There are 647 people that will not see power until approximately 8 a.m.
There were 2,086 people in the Keys Drive near Roper Mountain Road area who lost power due to equipment going offline. Power returned in this area just before 5:30 a.m.
Stay tuned as we work to keep you updated on crew's progress.
MORE NEWS: OCSO: Deputies investigating a shooting that killed one victim on Monday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.