GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy announced Monday the company will return to standard billing and payment practices in South Carolina in the coming weeks.
However, Duke said service disconnections for nonpayment will be suspended until October 2020.
Customer who are experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic will have until October to pay previous balances to their accounts or make payment arrangements. Failure to do so could result in a disconnection on or after October 12.
Duke urges eligible customers to take advantage of available financial support through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funds available through statewide community action agencies. Visit 211.org to learn about available resources.
“Many of our customers are facing unprecedented adversity during this pandemic, so for months we have expanded the ways we can help them avoid power interruptions,” said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy’s South Carolina state president in a news release “Our goal has been to work with customers as South Carolina continues to open up the economy. We will continue to help our customers access resources to assist and provide additional information that can help reduce their bills as we return to standard billing practices.”
Duke had voluntarily suspended disconnections for nonpayment, as well as late-payment fees and other payment related fees back in March.
