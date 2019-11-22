GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Duke Energy has made strides to protect a hidden Greenville County wetland, officials announced via press release.
Duke Energy on Friday announced a $500,000 grant to enhance and protect natural wetlands in Greenville’s Unity Park, providing school children and other park visitors the opportunity to learn about the native species and wildlife living in this unique and critical ecosystem in the middle of an urban environment.
Officials say once completed, the site will not only help protect the ecosystems, but provide an outdoor classroom for students. The project will include the Duke Energy Outdoor Classroom as part of an ADA-accessible boardwalk providing new public access to these currently overlooked and unapproachable wetlands.
“We are excited to once again engage with a trusted partner like the city,” said Michael Callahan, Duke Energy’s South Carolina state president. “Unity Park is one of those projects that has so much depth and impact that we had to be a part of it. Not only will we see improvements in the environment with this grant, we will see lives changed.”
"We are grateful for Duke Energy Foundation’s participation in Unity Park and value its partnership on this transformative project," said Greenville Mayor Knox White.
Despite close proximity to the Swamp Rabbit Trail – a popular 22-mile multi-use trail that is the backbone of the city and county’s greenway system – these wetlands are largely hidden from view and inaccessible to the public.
The wetlands work aligns with one of the park’s nine guiding principles that emerged during more than a decade of meetings with neighborhood residents and the community to discuss their priorities for Unity Park.
Improving the wetland areas in Unity Park is intended to create a healthier river system, improve habitat, mitigate flood risk and create a greater scenic and educational amenity for the community.
