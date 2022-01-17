GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Duke Energy announced that crews restored power to over 250,000 customers following the winter storm that impacted the area.
Officials said around 24,000 customers are still without power. However, crews plan to restore power to most of those customers by late tonight. They added that power may not be restored to some customers in the hardest-hit areas until late on Tuesday.
“We were ready for this storm, and thankfully it was much less severe than anticipated,” said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy Carolinas storm director. “We greatly appreciate the ongoing patience of our customers who lost power, especially given the cold temperatures across the region. Our crews are working to safely restore power to all impacted customers as soon as possible.”
According to officials, they will communicate directly with all remaining customers without power to give them an estimated time for power restoration. Customers can also visit their website to see restoration times for specific counties.
