MARIETTA, SC (FOX Carolina) The recent storm brought rain, ice, snow, and wind.
That wind knocked over trees and those trees knocked out power.
"When it went out, I woke up because I knew something was going on," Nellie Johnson said."I don't want to lose everything in my freezer."
She moved to her family's land more than 30 years ago. It's nestled below the mountains in Northern Greenville County.
"Yep, this is home," Johnson said.
She and her family had to find a way to stay warm.
"I got gas logs and we just closed up all doors," Johnson said.
She's waited several days to hit the light switch and then she heard the sound of Duke Energy trucks.
"We brought in a lot of crews from outside of the Greenville, Spartanburg area from the coast, from other states," Ryan Mosier said.
He's the spokesperson with Duke Energy. He says there are a lot of resources working to restore power to Greenville and Spartanburg counties.
"The work takes time. You're talking about pulling old poles out of the ground, put new poles in, stringing - putting new transformers and other hardware on those poles," Mosier said.
He says the process involves crews dividing work to get large segements and circuits online, which gives a lot of customers electricity quickly.
"Now, we're down to the onesies and twosies in the individual neighborhoods and backyards," Mosier said.
"We do encourage folks who are still experiencing an outage to be safe, but also be patient."
Now, Johnson has power.
