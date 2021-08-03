GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Equipment going offline has caused over 1,000 people in the Pelham Road are left without power, according to Duke Energy.
Duke Energy says there are currently 1,276 customers without power in the Pelham Road area.
The company said first power outage was reported just before 8 a.m. Power is expected to be restored by noon.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says traffic lights along Pelham Road are having technical difficulties.
Stay tuned for further details.
