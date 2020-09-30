GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Duke Energy customers in South Carolina will see their rates drop beginning October 1, according to a news release from the the company.
The decrease comes as part of an annual adjustment of the actual cost of fuel used to generate electricity at Duke Energy's power plants. According to the release, typical residential customers could see their rates drop by as much as $6.81.
The fuel rate is calculated based on the projected cost of fuel used to provide electric service to customers, plus a true-up of the previous year's projection.
According to Duke Energy, the company is prohibited by law from profiting from fuel component of rates.
