Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, crews with Duke Energy hit the road help along the South Carolina coast with anticipated power outages due to Hurricane Dorian.
According to Duke Energy Spokesman Ryan Mosier, Duke will be sending about 100 crews including engineers, line workers, and trucks to the coast to take care of any impact Dorian has.
Mosier said, "By the time we get everybody established in the eastern part of the Carolinas, we're going to have close to 10,000 resources at our disposal for swarm response."
Mosier says the crews on are prepared to be deployed for up to seven days.
Mosier tells FOX Carolina that crews will be present from the Upstate along with crews from Charlotte. While Duke Energy will be the lead agency heading up this work, Mosier says other companies, such as Pike Electric.
"We train for this type of response year round," Mosier said.
More news: Crews responding to structure fire off Easley Bridge Road in Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.