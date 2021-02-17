GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said Wednesday that the icy conditions and winds from the winter weather arriving overnight is expected to cause nearly one million outages. Some people could be without power for multiple days, beginning on Thursday, the utility warns.
Duke said ice accumulation causing trees to fall is the usual culprit, and that a quarter-inch of ice build up is the usual threshold before limbs begin to fall. Some Mountain areas are expected to see around that much ice from the storm overnight.
The company said aerial inspections have been conducted of transmission lines in the areas expecting the greatest ice accretion and that no immediate threats were found.
Duke said energy supply is not a concern and they do not anticipate outages related to power generation.
Duke asks customers to prepare in advance of any outages by following these tips:
- Create (or update) an emergency supply kit to save valuable time later. The kit should include everything an individual or family would need for at least two weeks, especially medicines, water, non-perishable foods, blankets, travel bags and other supplies that might be hard to find after a storm strikes. Your emergency kit should also include items that can help protect you and others from COVID-19, such as hand sanitizer, bar or liquid soap, and face coverings aligned with CDC guidance.
- Keep a portable radio or TV, or NOAA weather radio on hand to monitor weather forecasts and important information from state and local officials.
- Charge cellphones, computers and other electronic devices in advance of storms to stay connected to important safety and response information. Consider purchasing portable chargers and make sure they are fully charged as well.
- Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Please report downed power lines to Duke Energy.
- If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.
- If you use a generator due to a power outage, follow the manufacturer's instructions to ensure safe and proper operation. Operate your generator outside. Never operate it inside a building or garage.
Duke also offered this information on how to report outages and receive updates:
Before a storm hits, customers can sign up to receive outage alerts, and ensure contact information is current and communication preferences specified. Duke will use that information to send updates via email, phone, text and the website.
Power outages can be reported in the following ways:
- Visit duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.
- Use the Duke Energy mobile app – download the Duke Energy App from a smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play.
- Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).
- Call Duke Energy’s automated outage-reporting system:
Duke Energy Carolinas: 1-800-POWERON (1-800-769-3766)
Duke Energy Progress: 800.419.6356
Also consider downloading the FOX Carolina News app to get important weather and storm updates you can access from your mobile devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.