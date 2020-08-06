ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 1,000 customers are without power Thursday night in Anderson after a tree fell on electrical equipment.
Duke Energy says the outage was first reported just before 10 p.m. and is affecting residents along a stretch of SC-331 spanning from US Business 29 up to near Gilreath Road.
Crews are still en route to the area, and an estimated time of restoration wasn't known as of writing.
