GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- On Wednesday, Duke Energy announced the recipients of the $375,000 in grants that will go to organizations to fund tutoring and reading programs.
Duke Energy says that they will give the grants through the Duke Energy Foundation. The goal is to combat the learning gaps created by the pandemic. These initiatives will also focus on underserved and minority communities.
Duke Energy’s South Carolina president, Mike Callahan, said in a press release, "as the effects of the pandemic on our students and learning environments continue, after-school tutoring programs have become critical in addressing some of these learning gaps, and existing programs have been burdened to continue providing these valuable services. Both of my parents were public school teachers, so I’m personally proud that Duke Energy is continuing to support the education efforts of our teachers and students by supporting these critical organizations as they help curb learning gaps and other challenges presented by the pandemic.”
Duke Energy says these grants will also help create or fund programs to address the need for social justice and racial equality in K-12 education.
Among these programs is one offered by Public Education Partners. Public Education Partners says they plan to provide professional development to more than 800 teachers in Greenville County Schools. This professional development will center around understanding cultural, racial and ethnic differences among students.
“Classrooms are among the first places that children learn how to be in community with each other and navigate differences,” said Catherine Schumacher, the President and CEO of Public Education Partners. “Having empathetic teachers in the classroom who have taken the time to deepen their knowledge about racial equity will help vulnerable children. When we serve vulnerable children well, we serve all children better. We are grateful to the Duke Energy Foundation for its investment in this work.”
To learn more about these grants, please visit https://www.duke-energy.com/_/media/pdfs/external/2021-k12-education-grants-sc.pdf.
