Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy has crews on standby to help along the South Carolina coast with anticipated power outages due to Hurricane Dorian.
According to Duke Energy Spokesman Ryan Mosier, Duke currently has about 100 crews on standby to deploy in the event they are needed.
Mosier says the crews on standby are all from the Greenville area, and no outside assistance will be used like in previous hurricanes.
Mosier tells FOX Carolina that at this time no one in the Upstate has been deployed to the coast.
More news: Crews responding to structure fire off Easley Bridge Road in Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.