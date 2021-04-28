EDEN, N.C. (AP) — Officials say a Duke Energy helicopter has crashed in a wooded area in North Carolina. The Federal Aviation Administration says a Bell 429 helicopter crashed while the pilot was conducting power line work in Eden on Wednesday afternoon. The FAA says three people were aboard the helicopter, but their conditions weren't immediately known. Duke Energy issued a statement saying it learned of an incident near the Dan River Combined Cycle Station. The National Transportation Safety Board is looking into the crash as is the Charlotte-based utility.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.